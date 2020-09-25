THE FLOWER KINGS Launch Visualizer For New Single "From The Ground"

On October 30, progressive rockers The Flower Kings will release their new double album, Islands, via InsideOutMusic, just a year after the group’s much celebrated Waiting For Miracles.

With "From The Ground", the group now presents a new track from this opus and the band has the following to say about the song: “'Here’s ‘From The Ground’ - a song from our Islands album! The song is a shorter, upbeat tune; A celebration of all the small things - the importance of family, friends, a home, simple things in our everyday life. This video is a very simple photo gallery of recent touring - something most of us cannot experience right now - something that we all - band and fans - wanna get back to as soon as possible. Meanwhile; stay healthy - keep the distance when needed - stay friendly - and let our minds stay positive and full of compassion! PEACE & LOVE! - RS.”

Watch the clip for "From The Ground" below:

The 92-minutes long Islands features artwork by legend Roger Dean (Yes, Asia, Gentle Giant, Greenslade, Uriah Heep) and all trademark sounds and melodies, the band is renowned for. From vintage keys to epic guitar solos, from odd drum patterns to symphonic elements, The Flower Kings present a dynamic and complex record that is bold, bombastic and beautiful.

Islands will be available as massive Limited 3LP & 2CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve; as Limited Edition 2CD Digipak and Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Strictly limited coloured vinyl editions are available from these outlets:

* 100x orange

* 200x creamy white

- insideoutshop.de

* 200x transparent light blue

- justforkicks.de

Tracklisting:

Disc One

"Racing With Blinders On"

"From The Ground"

"Black Swan"

"Morning News"

"Broken"

"Goodbye Outrage"

"Journeyman"

"Tangerine"

"Solaris"

"Heart Of The Valley"

"Man In A Two Peace Suit"

Disc Two

"All I Need Is Love"

"A New Species"

"Northern Lights"

"Hidden Angles"

"Serpentine"

"Looking For Answers"

"Telescope"

"Fool’s Gold"

"Between Hope & Fear"

"Islands"

"Broken" lyric video:

Lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocal, Ukulele, Guitars, Additional Keyboards

Hasse Fröberg - Vocal & Acoustic Guitar

Jonas Reingold - Bass, Acoustic Guitar

Zach Kamins - Pianos, Organ, Synthesizers, Mellotron, Orchestrations

Mirko DeMaio - Drums, Percussion

Guest: Rob Townsend - Soprano Saxophone

(Photo - Lilian Forsberg)