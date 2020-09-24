THE FREQUENCY CONSPIRACY Feat. Members Of LAST IN LINE, TYKETTO, 24-7 SPYZ And MÖRGLBL Cover KANSAS Classic "Carry On Wayward Son"; Video

Drummer Joel Maitoza (24-7 Spyz, Seventrain, Shockhead) has just released the second video from his new project, The Frequency Conspiracy. It’s a cover version of "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas, from the soon to be released Quarantine Covers album featuring vocalist Andrew Freeman (Last In Line, Lynch Mob, Offspring), guitarist Christophe Godin (Mörglbl, The Prize, Wax In), bassist Jaimie Scott (Tyketto, Vaughn), and drummer Joel Maitoza (24-7 Spyz, Shockhead, Seventrain).

Maitoza states: “It’s been a blast remaking all of these cover songs and working with such extraordinary musicians. The final nine songs for the album have been selected which will include some surprise cameo appearances. I’m super excited for this album to be completed so I can share it with you all. We’re shooting for a January 2021 release date if all goes as planned.”

The album is currently being recorded at Exum Studios by Scott Exum (Stabbing Westward, Unwritten Law), Room 9 Studios by Jerry Whiting and AJP Studios by Alex Pappas (Finch).

The video for "Carry On Wayward Son" can be found below:

The Frequency Conspiracy previously released a cover of “Rock Candy” by Montrose. Watch the clip below: