THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS Announce Debut EP With Two Music Videos

Whether it be on the banks of the Mississippi River or deep in the heart of the English countryside, rock ‘n’ roll lives, breathes, and burns on the outskirts. Hailing from Rome, GA at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, The Georgia Thunderbolts rise up with a scorching signature style steeped in soulful southern swagger, blistering blues, and raw rock. Out digitally August 21st via Mascot Records, the quintet’s self-titled debut EP conjures a tried-and-true spirit through a fresh fire.

The band announced their EP release with the release of two music videos! "Looking For An Old Friend", and "Lend A Hand".

“We’re going for that timeless and classic sound with a modern twist and newer attitude,” exclaims TJ Lyle, the lead vocalist for the group that also features Riley Couzzourt (guitar), Logan Tolbert (guitar), Zach Everett (bass, harmony vocals, keys), and Bristol Perry (drums). “We all grew up on rock music,” Riley adds. “If I could think of three words to describe us, they would be ‘Hardworking, Determined, and Humble’.” Bristol grins, “If I could think of three words, they would be ‘Rock And Roll’.”

Pre-order your copy of The Georgia Thunderbolts EP now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Looking For An Old Friend"

"So You Wanna Change The World"

"Lend A Hand"

"Spirit Of A Workin' Man"

"Set Me Free"

