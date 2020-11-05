THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS Cover BOB SEGER's "Night Moves" In New Live Video

In the video below, The Georgia Thunderbolts perform an acoustic cover version of Bob Seger's classic hit from 1976, "Night Moves", including a rare glimpse of lead singer TJ Lyle playing guitar.

Whether it be on the banks of the Mississippi River or deep in the heart of the English countryside, rock ‘n’ roll lives, breathes, and burns on the outskirts. Hailing from Rome, GA at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, The Georgia Thunderbolts’ self-titled debut EP, released in August 2020, features their scorching signature style steeped in soulful southern swagger, blistering blues, and raw rock. With a wide swath of inspirations, ranging from southern gospel and Hank Williams to Merle Haggard, Neil Young, Little Feat, Ozzy Osbourne, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band cut their teeth performing with everyone from The Kentucky Headhunters to Blackberry Smoke. Shortly after, they hit the iconic Barrick Recording Studio in Glasgow, KY to record with producer Richard Young.

The resulting EP comprises undeniable anthems steeped in anthemic riffs, wild harmonica, and pulse-pounding drums. From the bluesy blend of “So You Wanna Change The World”, to “the first song we ever wrote,” the dynamic “Looking For An Old Friend”, The Georgia Thunderbolts rustle up a new era of rock ‘n’ roll on their dynamic five song EP. The seven minute-plus “Set Me Free” rolls from a hummable riff towards evocative soloing and an epic final crescendo, while “Lend A Hand” stomps along on a wild lick before a sweeping and soaring refrain.

“We’re going for that timeless and classic sound with a modern twist and newer attitude,” exclaims TJ Lyle, the lead vocalist for the group that also features Riley Couzzourt (guitar), Logan Tolbert (guitar), Zach Everett (bass, harmony vocals, keys), and Bristol Perry (drums). “We all grew up on rock music,” Riley adds. “If I could think of three words to describe us, they would be ‘Hardworking, Determined, and Humble’.” Bristol grins, “If I could think of three words, they would be ‘Rock And Roll’.”

“In Georgia, you hear Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers, and all of the greats everywhere,” Riley and Logan conclude. “Rock and roll is something that comes naturally for us. We love it and are in it for the long haul. We feel like we can bring it back.”

Order your copy of The Georgia Thunderbolts EP now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Looking For An Old Friend"

"So You Wanna Change The World"

"Lend A Hand"

"Spirit Of A Workin' Man"

"Set Me Free"

