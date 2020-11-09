THE GLASSPACK - Louisville Psychedelic Punk Unit Releases Free MISFITS / SAMHAIN Covers EP

Louisville, Kentucky-based psychedelic punk unit, The Glasspack, has unleashed their first recorded material in over a decade in the form of their Candy Apples And Razor Blades EP. Featuring various Misfits and Samhain covers, the eight-track offering is available for free via Bandcamp and serves as a teaser to the band's forthcoming new full-length, Moon Patrol, set for release in 2021 via Small Stone Records.

Comments vocalist "Dirty" Dave Johnson, "I asked the guys if we could record something special this year to give away for free. So, we quickly recorded some punk rock and metal favorites with a dash of Glasspack flavor at DeadBird Recording Studios in Louisville. As a punk rock kid in Louisville, I fell in love with these songs immediately and still carry them with me as an adult. I never outgrew them, or maybe I just didn't grow up. It doesn't matter. I will likely sing some of them 'til I am ashes. This is the first actual studio recording The Glasspack has released for many years. It is also the first Glasspack record of which I do not play guitar. I only did the vocals."

<a href="https://theglasspack.bandcamp.com/album/candy-apples-razor-blades-ep">Candy Apples & Razor Blades EP by the Glasspack</a>

"I am also in the process of finishing up the lyrics and vocals for our upcoming Moon Patrol album," he continues, "which is a full-length record of all original Glasspacl material. The music is finished. Once I finish the lyrics and vocals, we will go into the studio and knock it out. COVID-19 has derailed some of our plans but this album will still be released at some point next year."

Tracklisting:

"20 Eyes"

"Hybrid Moments"

"Devilock"

"In The Doorway"

"We Are 138"

"Halloween"

"Mother Of Mercy"

"The Howl"

