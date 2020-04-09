The Governor's Ball Archive Is Live Feat. ROB HALFORD, ODERUS URUNGUS

Zombitrol Productions has announced that The Governor’s Ball Archives are now live at Zombitrol.com.

From 2005-2014 The Governor’s Ball - The “Mighty” Metal & Comedy Show - was the premiere podcast for heavy metal hilarity in Canada. Originating in Toronto’s community radio scene, the show featured interviews from the biggest names in metal, as well as new talent bursting onto the Canadian scene.

The New Archives feature:

- 2 New albums! The Complete Rob Halford Interviews and The Best of The Oderus Urungus Interviews

- New digital reissues of The Governor’s Ball classic mixtapes, Mighty Hits Vol. 1 (2006) and Mighty Hits Vol. 2 (2009)

- Full episode downloads of the entirety of Season 6 (2012-2013)

"We hope this will help you pass a little bit of time if you're stuck with nothing to do. Stay Home. Be Safe. Be Kind."