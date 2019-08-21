THE GREAT OLD ONES Premier "Nyarlathotep" Lyric Video

French Lovecraftian black metal masters, The Great Old Ones, have released a lyric video for the song "Nyarlathotep", which is taken from their upcoming record, Cosmicism, out on October 25 via Season Of Mist.

The band comments: "We are proud to present you 'Nyarlathotep,' a song based on the Lovecraft's text with the same name. What better than a dark and heavy track to bring us in front of the 'messenger, heart, and soul' of the Outer Gods, to sink into madness and the knowledge of occult secrets. Enjoy the encounter, be afraid for your sanity. He is the scourge, he is the wounds, he is the purge, who brings the final dooms."

Watch the video below, and pre-order the new album here.

The artwork for Cosmicism was created by Jeff Grimal.

Tracklisting:

"Cosmic Depths"

"The Omniscient"

"Of Dementia"

"Lost Carcosa"

"A Thousand Young"

"Dreams of the Nuclear Chaos"

"Nyarlathotep"

"To A Dreamer" (Bonus Track)

"Nyarlathotep" lyric video:

"The Omniscient":

(Photo - Joel Queyrel)