THE GRIEF - Irish Doom Act Releases Debut CD Horizon's Fall

Irish doom metal band, The Grief, have released their new full-length digipak CD, Horizon’s Fall. The CD is available for purchase directly from the band via their Bandcamp page, here.

The album features all nine songs from the band’s first two digital-only releases (Ascent & Descent), which were released during 2020. The CD will soon be available on Spotify, Apple Music & all other common streaming platforms & the physical copy comes in a 6-panel digipak with 4-panel lyric sheet and a sticker.

All nine tracks on Horizon’s Fall were recorded & mixed by Murphy & mastered by Dan Swano at Unisound. Artwork for the CD once again comes from Slava Gerj, who’s stunning artwork was featured on the band’s previous releases.

Tracklisting:

Part I - Ascent

"To A New Dawn"

"In Defiance"

"Call Of The Void"

"Departed"

Part II - Descent

"Scourge" (Instrumental)

"Sunder"

"The Ascent"

"Den Of Thieves"

"To Hew in Wrath"

Formed in Cork, ireland early 2016, The Grief features members of Corr Mhóna, For Ruin and Soothsayer some of whose members had originally played together in a Katatonia tribute band (Katatonik). The Grief plays a mixture of doom-tinged metal with influences from many of the classic British doom metal bands & made their initial live appearances in 2017 before recording an initial unreleased demo with the initial line up of the band: Robert Farrow - Drums, Kieran O'Leary - Bass, Paul Quinn - Guitars, Stephen Quinn - Vocals, John Murphy – Guitars. When the drum position was vacated by Farrow (who moved abroad), the band decided to focus on recording their first nine songs during 2019 at Murphy’s home studio in North Cork. Recordings were completed in late 2019 with Murphy performing the drum parts until new drummer Con Doyle joined the band in March 2020.

"Sunder" lyric video:

"The Ascent" lyric video:

"Den Of Thieves" lyric video:

"To Hew In Wrath" lyric video: