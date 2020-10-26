THE GRIEF - Irish Doom Act Releases Descent EP; Videos Streaming

Irish doom metal band, The Grief, have released their new digital EP “Descent” on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and all other common streaming platforms. Lyric & guitar playthrough videos can be found below.

The Descent EP is the band’s second release in 2020 and follows on from the debut Ascent EP, released in March this year. Descent features five tracks of varied material, recorded during the same sessions as the Ascent EP and once again the five tracks were mastered by Dan Swano at Unisound.

Artwork for the EP was created by Slava Gerj.

Tracklisting:

"Scourge" (Instrumental)

"Sunder"

"The Ascent"

"Den Of Thieves"

"To Hew In Wrath"

"To Hew In Wrath" lyric video:

"To Hew In Wrath" guitar playthrough video:

"Den Of Thieves" lyric video:

"Sunder" lyric video:

"Scourge"

"The Ascent" lyric video:

Formed in early 2016, The Grief features members from Cork-based metal bands Corr Mhóna, For Ruin and Soothsayer some of whose members had originally played together in a Katatonia tribute band (Katatonik). The Grief plays a mixture of doom-tinged metal with influences from many of the classic British doom metal bands & made their initial live appearances in 2017 before recording an initial unreleased demo with the initial line up of the band: Robert Farrow - Drums, Kieran O'Leary - Bass, Paul Quinn - Guitars, Stephen Quinn - Vocals, John Murphy – Guitars. When the drum position was vacated by Farrow (who moved abroad), the band decided to focus on recording their first 9 songs during 2019 at Murphy’s home studio in North Cork. Recordings were completed in late 2019 with Murphy performing the drum parts until new drummer Con Doyle joined the band in March 2020.