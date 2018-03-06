THE GROTESQUERY Featuring KAM LEE, ROGGA JOHANSSON Streaming New Track "Under The Curse Of The Full Moon"

The Grotesquery, the band led by Swedish mastermind Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Putrevore, Ribspreader) and mythic Florida vocalist Kam Lee (ex-Massacre), recently signed a deal with Xtreem Music for the release of their fourth album, The Lupine Anathema, due on April 6th. Listen to the album's opening track "Under The Curse Of The Full Moon" below.

Formed back in 2009, The Grotesquery have been spreading their awesome death metal with their first three albums, all released through Cyclone Empire, and gaining a loyal fanbase around the world.

After completing a trilogy, the band is now starting a side chapter with The Lupine Anathema, still in the clutches of the Lovecraftian horrors of old. Expect nothing else than a continuation of the sound they have forged so far: heaviness, melodies, groove, and the legendary and classic vocals of Mr. Kam Lee.

The Lupine Anathema And Other Blood Curdling Tales Of Horror And The Macabre tracklisting:

"Under The Curse Of The Full Moon"

"By Feral Ways"

"Wrath Of The Garvulves (By The Eyes Of Moonlight)"

"The Lupine Anathema: Advent Of The Werewolf"

"The Faceless God"

"As Death Dies"

"The Beast Of The Bayou (Night Of The Rougarou)"

"Dark Cry Of The Wolf"

"Ithaqua - The Wind Walker"

"Bloodcurdling Tales"

"Under The Curse Of The Full Moon":

"By Feral Ways":