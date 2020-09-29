THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's Solar Guitars Introduces Three New Artist Series Models; Video Preview Available

Guitarist Ola Englund, recognized as a member of notable Swedish metal groups The Haunted and Feared, is also the founder of Solar Guitars. The company has released three new Artist Series electric guitar models featuring a Black Open Pore finish with 3-piece roasted maple necks and fingerboards with six and seven-string options.

The new models are as follows:

- AB1.6 BOP Artist

- A1.7 BOP Artist

- V1.6 BOP Artist

Music Radar has posted a review of each of the new models, which can be found here.

Englund has posted a video preview of the guitars, which can be viewed below.

Go to Solar Guitars here.