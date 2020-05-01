THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Unleashes New Single "The Sun & The Moon"

"So, as a celebration for reaching half a million subscribers on YouTube, which is obviously a huge number for a metal dude like me, I decided to release a single called 'The Sun & The Moon' in limited format," says Ola Englund, guitarist for The Haunted, and founder of Solar Guitars.

"Now seeing the weird times of uncertainty, I figured I would sell this 7" vinyl single without profit (just cost of shipping and pressing of vinyl) OR let the buyer decide the price to let everyone have a chance of getting one."

"There will be two options. The Limited Edition 7" that's limited to 500 copies, and then the regular 7". Both contain the same song on side A & B. Everyone who pre-orders gets their single signed by me. Thanks for all the support and hope you enjoy my song."