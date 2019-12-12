THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Weighs In On CHILDREN OF BODOM, Posts Spotify Playlist - "I'm Not Too Much Into The Happiness Thing; I Like Those Evil Riffs"

The Haunted guitarist / Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund has kicked off a new video series featuring himself checking out bands he hasn't before. He kicks things off weighing in on Children Of Bodom's catalogue and has posted a Spotify playlist of his favourite COB songs here.



Check out the video below.

Children Of Bodom will be playing their final show with the current lineup on December. "A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom" will take place at the Black Box in Helsinki, Finland at Ice Hall on December 15th. The Finnish tour leading up to this show kicked off on December 5th in Seinäjoki at Rytmikorjaamo. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Are You Dead Yet?"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"In Your Face"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Blooddrunk"

"Bodom Beach Terror"

"This Road"

"Hate Me!"

"Everytime I Die"

"Lake Bodom / Deadnight Warrior"

"Hecate's Nightmare"

"I Worship Chaos"

"Angels Don't Kill"

Encore:

"Follow the Reaper"

"Hate Crew Deathroll"

"Downfall"