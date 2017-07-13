THE HELLFEST ALL STARS Featuring Members Of SAXON, EMPEROR, THE DEAD DAISIES, IN FLAMES And More Cover AEROSMITH Classic “Walk This Way”; Video

July 13, 2017, 13 minutes ago

In the new video below, The Hellfest All Stars perform a cover of the Aerosmith classic, “Walk This Way”.

The Hellfest All Stars includes members of Inglorious, Avatar, Myrath, Evergrey, In Flames, Sidilarsen, The New Roses, Agnostic Front, Trust, The Dead Daisies, The Treatment, Ugly Kid Joe, Saxon, Jared James Nichols, Ultra Vomit, Shvpes, Dudes looking like ladies (Dédo, Julfou, Lucien Maine, Julien Ménielle), Blue Öyster Cult, Chuck D (Prophets Of Rage, Public Enemy), and Emperor.

Hellfest 2017 took place June 16th - 18th in Clisson, France. Marshall Amplification issued the video report below, featuring Slayer, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Every Time I Die, Airbourne and more.

