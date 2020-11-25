The Impact Of MTV Examined On A Year In Music: 1981, Hosted By HALESTORM's LZZY HALE; Video Trailer

On August 1, 1981, MTV had lift off and changed the music scene as we all knew it. It was started with the goal of twenty-four hours of music programming every day all hosted by VJs. Now, music wasn't just something to listen to, it was something to watch. It all began with "Video Killed The Radio Star" and within two months, record stores were selling music you could only hear on MTV.

MTV found exciting new American musical talent and had such an impact, it brought through a second British invasion. Artists including Def Leppard, Adam Ant, Eurythmics, and Billy Idol had all been making music videos for years, so when MTV had airtime to fill, their videos became very useful and very popular.

