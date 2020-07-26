THE IRON MAIDENS Guitarist NIKKI STRINGFIELD Films “Straight Through The Heart” Playthrough Video

"Since we can’t go out and tour and I’m stuck at home, I’ve been making some new guitar playthrough videos like the old days," says Nikki Stringfield, who plays guitar for all-female tribute band The Iron Maidens.

"I just uploaded one for my song, 'Straight Through The Heart'. Check it out below! Any requests?"

"Straight Through The Heart" is from Nikki Stringfield's debut solo EP, Harmonies For The Haunted, which was released in October 2019.

All vocals, guitars, bass, and lyrics on Harmonies For The Haunted were created and performed by Nikki Stringfield; drums are courtesy of Jesse Billson.

The album art, created by Tristan Greatrex, and tracklisting can be seen below.

"When The Devil Comes Down"

"Haunted"

"Unbroken"

"Take Me"

"Straight Through The Heart"

"When The Devil Comes Down" lyric video:

Order your copy of Harmonies For The Haunted now at this location.