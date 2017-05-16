THE IRON MAIDENS Guitarist NIKKI STRINGFIELD Releases Debut Solo Single / Video "As Chaos Consumes"

Los Angeles-based guitarist Nikki Stringfield (The Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale) has released a video for her new single "As Chaos Consumes", which can be seen below. The song is Nikki's very first original track with her vocals on it as well.

The track was produced and engineered by Brad Jurjens, mixed and mastered by Jesse Billson, with bass and additional guitars by Brad Jurjens. The video was edited by Smokinbat.

Nikki has her own signature model guitar from Schecter Guitars, she is also endorsed by GHS Strings and Seymour Duncan Pickups.

"As Chaos Consumes" is available now via iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and more.

Catch Nikki “Davina Murray” Stringfield live as part of The Iron Maidens; their next show is May 20th at Brick X Brick in San Diego, Californnia. To view their complete tour itinerary, visit this location.

(Nikki Stringfield picture: Joe Schaeffer)