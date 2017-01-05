THE IRON MAIDENS - Live Dates For California, Arizona, Washington And Oregon Confirmed

The world renowned all female Iron Maiden tribute band, The Iron Maidens, have announced their first string of US tour dates for 2017. Their schedule is now as follows:

January

7 - The Slidebar - Fullerton, CA

13 - Rialto Theater - Tucson, AZ

28 - Paladino's - Tarzana, CA

February

25 - M15 - Corona, CA

March

18 - The Gas Lamp - Long Beach, CA

22 - The Venue - Spokane, WA

23 - Wild Rivers - Wenatchee, WA

24 - JazzBones - Tacoma, WA

25 - MainStreet - Ferndale, WA

27 - HiFi - Eugene, OR

28 - The Hard Rock Cafe - Portland, OR

May

6 - Pointe Casino - Kingston, WA

20 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA