THE IRON MAIDENS - Live Dates For California, Arizona, Washington And Oregon Confirmed
January 5, 2017, an hour ago
The world renowned all female Iron Maiden tribute band, The Iron Maidens, have announced their first string of US tour dates for 2017. Their schedule is now as follows:
January
7 - The Slidebar - Fullerton, CA
13 - Rialto Theater - Tucson, AZ
28 - Paladino's - Tarzana, CA
February
25 - M15 - Corona, CA
March
18 - The Gas Lamp - Long Beach, CA
22 - The Venue - Spokane, WA
23 - Wild Rivers - Wenatchee, WA
24 - JazzBones - Tacoma, WA
25 - MainStreet - Ferndale, WA
27 - HiFi - Eugene, OR
28 - The Hard Rock Cafe - Portland, OR
May
6 - Pointe Casino - Kingston, WA
20 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA