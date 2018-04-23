THE IRON MAIDENS - New Tribute Album Due For August Release

On the eve of their first tour ever tour of Australia, drummer Linda McDonald from The Iron Maidens revealed plans to the Australian Rock Show for the band to record a new tribute album in August. Speaking to the Australian Rock Show podcast McDonald stated: "We are actually going into the studio to record another Tribute CD in August. We've already released a few but they're all out of print - people keep asking for them. The CDs we did record previously do not feature any of the more recent band members, so we're gonna go ahead and do that, give the fans what they want"

McDonald also spoke about Phantom Blue's plans to re-unite with the original members, but after guitarist Michelle Meldrum passed away in 2008 the plan was put to rest. Check out the audio interview here.

Los Angeles-based guitarist Nikki Stringfield (The Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale, solo) has released a cover of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box" in tribute to Kurt Cobain, who passed away 24 years ago on April 5th, 1994.

Nikki says: "Kurt was the reason I decided to start playing guitar when I was 14 years old and continued to inspire me throughout the years. Most people don't realize the impact he had on me and my music so I wanted to finally cover one of my favorite Nirvana songs. I've been wanting to do this for a long time so I hope you all enjoy!"

Directed by Diego Gonzales - Don Diego Productions

Filmed at Metal Sanaz's "Unfriendly Studios" in Los Angeles, CA

Produced by Patrick Kennison of Heaven Below/Lita Ford

Special thanks to Mary Whitman

Nikki has her own signature model guitar from Schecter Guitars and is also endorsed by GHS Strings and Seymour Duncan pickups.