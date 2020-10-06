THE JEREMY EDGE PROJECT Release "Firedancer" Single And Music Video

Former Candlelight Red guitarist, Jeremy Edge, is quickly establishing himself as an axe slinging guitarist/singer, stretching his musical horizons beyond hard rock and metal. Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) has just released his new release, The Jeremy Edge Project, which features guest performances by Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Brett Hestla (Dark New Day), and master blues guitarist Josh Smith. It is available for streaming and download, as well as all major outlets on both CD and Limited Edition Vinyl.

The album features nine tracks - varying from bluesy and soulful ballads to in your face rock grooves with blazing guitar. He has just released a video for the lead off track on the record, “Firedancer”, which already has people taken notice of this blistering track. Watch the clip below.

There are also limited edition bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

Bundle includes:

- One (1) The Jeremy Edge Project - “Self-Titled” Vinyl / or CD

- One (1) The Jeremy Edge Project Tee

- One (1) The Jeremy Edge Project Pick

- One (1) Digital Download of "Firedancer"

Tracklisting:

"Firedancer Intro"

"Firedancer"

"Hot Lava" (Featuring Brandon Yeagley of Crobot)

"Sing My Blues" (Featuring Brandon Yeagley of Crobot)

"Breath Holding In" (Featuring Brett Hestla)

"Lies" (Featuring Josh Smith & Brandon Yeagley of Crobot)

"Indifferent" (Featuring Brett Hestla)

"Outlive Yesterday" (Featuring Brett Hestla)

"Sunrise"

"Lies" lyric video: