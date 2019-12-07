THE LOCAL BAND Featuring Members Of CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE 69 EYES, LOST SOCIETY And RECKLESS LOVE Perform Live In Helsinki; Quality Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Posted

On November 29th, The Local Band - the Finnish all-star cover band featuring Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), Jussi 69 (The 69 Eyes), Olli Herman (Reckless Love), and Samy Elbanna (Lost Society) - performed at The Circus in Helsinki, Finland. Quality video of the full show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bark At The Moon" (Ozzy Ozbourne)

"It's So Easy" (Guns N' Roses)

"Talk Dirty To Me" (Poison)

"Sunglasses at Night" (Corey Hart)

"Spark in the Dark" (Alice Cooper)

"Yankee Rose" (David Lee Roth)

"Looks That Kill" (Mötley Crüe)

"Piece Of Me" (Skid Row)

"Untouched" (The Veronicas)

"Out of the Darkness" (Little Steven)

"Fallen Angel" (Poison)

"Hey Stoopid" (Alice Cooper)

"Wild Child" (W.A.S.P.)

"Nightrain" (Guns N' Roses)

"Every Rose Has Its Thorn" (Poison)

"Panama" (Van Halen)

The Local Band is:

Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom) – guitar, vocals

Jussi 69 (The 69 Eyes) – drums

Olli Herman (Reckless Love) – vocals

Samy Elbanna (Lost Society) – bass, vocals