THE LOCAL BAND Featuring Members Of CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE 69 EYES, SANTA CRUZ And RECKLESS LOVE Perform Live In Helsinki; Quality Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Posted

The Local Band - the Finnish all-star cover band featuring Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), Jussi 69 (The 69 Eyes), Archie Kuosmanen (Santa Cruz) and Olli Herman (Reckless Love) - performed at Kaisaniemen Puisto in Helsinki, Finland on June 10th. Quality video of the full show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Lay Your Hands On Me" (Bon Jovi)

"Looks That Kill" (Mötley Crüe)

"Sunglasses At Night" (Corey Hart)

"Fallen Angel" (Poison)

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" (Van Halen)

"Nightrain" (Guns N’ Roses)

"Untouched" (The Veronicas)

"Nothin' But A Good Time" (Poison)

"Out Of The Darkness" (Little Steven)

"Piece Of Me" (Skid Row)

"Panama" (Van Halen)

"Livin' On A Prayer" (Bon Jovi)