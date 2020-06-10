THE LONELY ONES Release Two New Singles
June 10, 2020, an hour ago
The Lonely Ones are a hard rock act from Ohio’s capitol city, Columbus. Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. The first singles "Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One" debuted in March of 2020.
The Lonely Ones live:
July
18 – Pataskala, OH – Desert Knights Annual Summer Bash
October
15 – Mishawaka, IN – Smokestack Brew
16 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar
30 – Battle Creek, MI – Music Factory
31 – Akron, OH – Empire