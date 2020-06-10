THE LONELY ONES Release Two New Singles

The Lonely Ones are a hard rock act from Ohio’s capitol city, Columbus. Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. The first singles "Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One" debuted in March of 2020.

The Lonely Ones live:

July

18 – Pataskala, OH – Desert Knights Annual Summer Bash

October

15 – Mishawaka, IN – Smokestack Brew

16 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar

30 – Battle Creek, MI – Music Factory

31 – Akron, OH – Empire