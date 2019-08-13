THE MAGPIE SALUTE Featuring Former Members Of THE BLACK CROWES To Release EP In Here In September

The Magpie Salute’s three song EP In Here will be available on September 6th on digital formats worldwide, as well as on 140g black 10” vinyl (in the US only). This EP precedes the full-length album High Water II out later this year, a follow up to the band’s debut album High Water I.

Produced entirely by founding member / guitarist / songwriter Rich Robinson, and recorded/mixed by Sean Genockey, In Here was initially recorded at Dark Horse Studio in Nashville, simultaneously with the High Water I album in 2018. The band – Robinson, Marc Ford, Sven Pipien, John Hogg, Joe Magistro, and Matt Slocum – continued working on these songs, with additional sessions at Rockfield Studios in the UK, after the completion of their 2018 European tour. The result is In Here, which delivers The Magpie Salute’s signature new American Roots Rock sound.

Opening with the Robinson-penned single “In Here” (the first single from High Water II, out now on all digital platforms), the EP includes the country-tinged “Lost Boy,” co-written by guitarist Marc Ford and Robinson, with contributions from special guest Alison Krauss, who supplied vocals and fiddle.

In addition to “In Here” and “Lost Boy,” which will both be included on High Water II, the band also recorded the EP-only track “Passenger”, written by Robinson and vocalist John Hogg.