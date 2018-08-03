THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL Join Forces With SONG OF CHU For Split Release

England’s The Meads Of Asphodel have joined forces with Chinese folk metal exponents, Song Of Chu, for a unique split CD, featuring new material from both bands. (Also featuring Mirai (Sigh), Alan Davey (Hawkwind, Gunslinger)

This split cements the Meads commitment to the underground scene, and also celebrates the bands 20th year anniversary.

Formed in 10 years ago hailing from Tianjin, Song Of Chu descends from ancient warriors dominating the stage with classical Chinese tunes supported heavy grooves, the strength of 7-string metal guitars and a mighty voice that’s unique in the scene.

The Meads Of Asphodel’s sixth album, Running Out Of Time Doing Nothing, will be released in November 2018, and will feature a further ten new songs.