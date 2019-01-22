The Metal Voice Talks LEE KERSLAKE's Platinum Awards For OZZY OSBOURNE Albums With The Hall Of Heavy Metal History CEO; Details Of Official Presentation Revealed (Video)

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice interviewed Pat Guesaldo, CEO of The Hall Of Heavy Metal History. Guesaldo spoke about how Ozzy Osbourne graciously gave drummer Lee Kerslake his dying wish in receiving two platinum RIAA discs for Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman. In the interview, Guesaldo also explains how Kerslake got the discs and how it all happened.

He then tells The Metal Voice that the two discs will be presented to Kerslake at this year's Hall Of Heavy Metal History annual gala on Wednesday, January 23rd in Anaheim, CA. The presentation ceremony will be filmed for Kerslake's documentary.

The non-profit organization Hall Of Heavy Metal History announced back in December 2018 that it was helping Kerslake, who has only months to live, complete his documentary with longtime friends Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, and Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain among others.

Kerslake's dying wish was to receive his Platinum record awards from Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne for his contribution in co-founding the Ozzy Osbourne band, and for co-writing over seven Ozzy hits from the Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman albums. They are considered to be two of the most iconic metal albums of all time. Sharon and Ozzy have refused to give Kerslake his Platinum album awards, as a result of their legendary legal battles.

In an unexpected turn of events, Kerslake's wish was granted. Along with the Platinum records , he also received a handwritten letter from Ozzy. From Ozzy's official Facebook page:

On December 7th, 2018, Kerslake was inducted into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History. On December 11th, 2018 he did an interview with Jimmy Kay on The Metal Voice, where he revealed his terminal illness, saying doctors give him only eight months to live.

In a statement, Kerslake says, "I am ecstatic over my Induction into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History. They are taking donations to fly me the United States via special medical air flight accommodations, in order to help me finish my documentary. I recently contacted Sharon Osbourne to request my Platinum record awards for helping establish the Ozzy Osbourne band. I've been waiting for them for years. Life is too short, and I have so much admiration for Sharon as a business woman. I'd like to think that Sharon, Ozzy, and I are friends. It would be a great honour to see them again, and to have them present me with my award at my Induction in January."

"It is a great honour to Induct Lee Kerslake into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History," says Pat Gesualdo, President of The Hall Of Heavy Metal History. "We need to get him to the United States now, he only has months to live. 100% of the donations we can raise go directly to Lee to help him fight his Illness. He has given metal fans around the world so many wonderful memories. Now we all need to be there anyway we can, to help him fulfill his legacy."

Lee Kerslake will make a final appearance at the Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala on January 23rd at 6 PM, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA.

For the full list of inductees, and the Lee Kerslake donation page, head here.