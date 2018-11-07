The Music Of THE DEAD DAISIES To Be Featured In New Horror TV Series, Welcome To Daisyland

"Super excited that our music will be featured in a new horror TV series called, Welcome To Daisyland," says The Dead Daisies.

"The show is about a traveling carnival with some pretty gnarly characters. Sounds like us on the road. Check out the trailer:"

Welcome To Daisyland is a horror anthology series set behind the gates of the Daisyland Carnival, a music and mayhem shadow show. The carnival is a small but legendary one that began its run sometime in the early 1970s. No one knows for sure exactly when, only that it has appeared every fall, across the country in a series of vacant lots and overgrown fields, far from the reach of city lights and the law.

Once the gates have closed and all the patrons have gone home, the cast of the carnival comes to life. Each member of the troupe has a dark gift and job to fulfill, as Daisyland is a place for the collection of souls. Daisyland is open from dark to dawn. Where dreams come true and nightmares begin.

Welcome To Daisyland will premiere January 1st, 2019 on Black Box TV. Further information, including details about the cast and crew, as well as behind the scenes photos, can be found at WelcomeToDaisyland.com.