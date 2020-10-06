THE MYOPIA CONDITION Streaming “AfterLife” Single

Canada’s The Myopia Condition will be unleashing their debut album Event Horizon this October. Featuring elegant grooves mashed together with blast beats and double kicks, along with guitar leads that sing like birds, the record is full of energy from front to back; even the soft bits are heavy. It’s a very real and genuine full length both lyrically and musically along with hints of goofy amongst. The Myopia Condition doesn’t take life too seriously, but they pour passion into their music.

The band adds:

"We believe people will really dig the album. Especially our local metal family. We always hear good things after we play our local shows. (which we miss immensely) And I think they will appreciate finally having some of our stuff to play outside of live shows. As far as possible new fans? If they enjoy metal, I think they will be pleasantly surprised with something fresh and new."

New single, “AfterLife”, is streaming below.

The band comments:

"This song is about those who live with a hidden evildoing and just play it off like it doesn't exist. Whether it is a partner who is having an affair or a child molester or rapist or murderer or one that even just spreads false words for their gain. I don't understand how one could live with themselves after harming another human being in such ways and just play it off like it doesn't bother their heart or soul. In time, the filth you are hiding will eventually catch up with you. You will be found out. Time is not on your side.”

Tracklisting:

“Event Horizon”

“Separation From Classification”

“Brainwashed”

“AfterLife”

“Walk Me Home”

“Song 9000”

“Empty Room”

“Rotting Soul”

“Fighting Fables”

“AfterLife”:

(Photo by: Robert Fearey)