THE NAKED HIGH Streaming New EP "Tap Into The Evil"

The soul in the solo and the gift of the riff. The blues from the heart and the colour in the art. Emerging from the underground of Montreal comes The Naked High. Joining forces in the summer of 2015, connected by a love of similar music ranging from blues to rock to metal, the dauntless quartet brings an electric chemistry to their music, amplified when they are on stage.

The Naked High is: Hugo Leclerc-Charron delivering solos on guitar, Simon Ouellet with Iron Maiden-esque vocals, Phil Perreault keeping the low end steady, and Charlie Cayouette backing everything up with his rocking beat.

Soon after they formed they began writing their first EP, the self-titled debut came out in 2017 and showed off their proclivity for catchy, smooth tunes with personal lyrics. Their wide variety of influences and love for rock n’ roll ensures their music is written effortlessly and naturally.

Sometimes it starts with a drum beat, or a bass line, or even a vocal line, regardless of how it starts out, it always turns into something melodic and passionate. Self-described as the ’70s meets Seattle, they combine two eras of music into their own distinct sound.

It didn’t take The Naked High long to become familiar with the stage and they have built a solid reputation and following. Focusing on charisma and providing an unforgettable experience, the band cooks up a strong live performance every time.

Fast forward to present 2020 and The Naked High have released another EP entitled Tap Into The Evil recently released on May 29th. The six songs show the evolution of their sound pushing forward into the next chapter of the band as they continue to learn from the legends that they admire while forging their own respective path in rock N roll.

Tap Into The Evil artwork and tracklisting:

"Jewel Of The Crowd"

"Rebirth"

"Sleep Paralysis"

"She’s So Marie"

"Moon Turns Red"

"Pull Of The Void"

The EP can be heard in full on Spotify, Apple Music, and via the YouTube clip below.

For further details, visit The Naked High on Facebook.

(Photo credit: Matthew Poburyny)