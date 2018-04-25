THE NEAL MORSE BAND Featuring MIKE PORTNOY To Release The Similitude Of A Dream: Live In Tilburg 2017 On Blu-Ray And 2CD/2DVD; Promo Video Streaming

The Neal Morse Band's triumphant double album, The Similitude Of A Dream, is the most acclaimed release that Morse has helmed to date. The 2017 tour was their largest yet, including new continents for the band. At the O13 in Tilburg, Holland, the stars aligned for the most commanding performance of the run, captured for live release in stunning quality. "An epic night on an epic tour," proclaims Neal.

Released from Radiant/SONY/Metal Blade, it will be available on Blu-Ray and 2CD/2DVD. Join Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer, and Randy George for over two hours of musical magic, as they play the album in its entirety, as well as a four song encore that will leave you breathless. Watch a promo video below.

The Similitude Of A Dream: Live In Tilburg 2017 is now available for pre-order. Release date is June 15th. All pre-orders of both versions receive a free bonus track download. "Ways Of A Fool" includes just the vocals from the studio album. First 200 pre-orders of both versions signed by Neal Morse.

Tracklisting:

Disc One:

Intro

"Long Day"

"Overture"

"The Dream"

"City Of Destruction"

"We Have Got To Go"

"Makes No Sense"

"Draw The Line"

"The Slough"

"Back To The City"

"The Ways Of A Fool"

"So Far Gone"

"Breath Of Angels"

Disc Two:

"Slave To Your Mind"

"Shortcut To Salvation"

"The Man In The Iron Cage"

"The Road Called Home"

"Sloth"

"Freedom Song"

"I'm Running"

"The Mask"

"Confrontation"

"The Battle"

"Broken Sky / Long Day" (Reprise)

"Momentum"

"Author Of Confusion"

"Agenda"

"The Call"