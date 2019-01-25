THE NEAL MORSE BAND Premiers "I Got To Run" Music Video; New Album Out Now
The Neal Morse Band - Neal Morse (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Mike Portnoy (drums, vocals), Randy George (bass), Bill Hubauer (keyboards, vocals), Eric Gillette (guitars, vocals) - are taking fans on The Great Adventure with their latest double concept album, out today on Radiant Records via Metal Blade Worldwide. A video for the song "I Got To Run" can be seen below:
The Great Adventure is available in three formats: a two CD package, two CD/DVD Special Edition featuring behind-the-scenes video clips of the making of the album, and three vinyl LPs. Orders now at Radiant Records’ website.
The Great Adventure tracklisting:
Act I:
Chapter 1
"Overture"
"The Dream Isn’t Over"
Chapter 2
"Welcome To The World"
"A Momentary Change"
"Dark Melody"
"I Got To Run"
"To The River"
Chapter 3
"The Great Adventure"
"Venture In Black"
"Hey Ho Let’s Go"
"Beyond The Borders"
Act II:
Chapter 4
"Overture 2"
"Long Ago"
"The Dream Continues"
"Fighting With Destiny"
"Vanity Fair"
Chapter 5
"Welcome To The World 2"
"The Element Of Fear"
"Child Of Wonder"
"The Great Despair"
"Freedom Calling"
"A Love That Never Dies"
The Neal Morse Band will bring The Great Adventure to fans worldwide with a new round of headlining tour dates, which begin February 2nd in Nashville at City Winery. For ticket information and VIP ticket sales go to radiantrecords.com. Check them out at any of the following stops, with more shows to be added in the coming months.
Tour dates:
February
2 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
3 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz (Cruise To The Edge Pre-Cruise Party)
4 - Tampa, FL - Cruise To The Edge 2019 (through February 9)
10 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
11 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
12 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
13 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
15 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
17 - Westbury NY - The Space at Westbury
18 - Montréal, QC - Club Soda
19 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Sylvain Lelievre
21 - Toronto, ONT. - Opera House
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
24 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
26 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
March
1 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
2 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
5 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door
6 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
7 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
8 - Whittier, CA - The Whittier Center Theatre
9 - Chandler, AZ - Bogle Theatre (Chandler Center For The Arts)
24 - London, United Kingdom Islington Assembly Hall
25 - Paris, France - The Alhambra
26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
27 - Esch /Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal Esch Sur Alzette
29 - Koln, Germany - Kantine
30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Viften
31 - Goteborg, Sweden - Stora Teatern
April
1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Skandiascenen
3 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
5 - Leipzig, Germany - Halle d / Werk 2
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
7 - Brno, Czech Republic - SONO Music Club
9 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik
11 - Lyon, France - C.C.O.
12 - Trezzo sull'Adda MI, Italy - Live Club
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon
The Neal Morse Band recently released this video, announcing Morsefest 2019. A message states: "Join us August 30th and 31st, 2019 for another epic event you don't want to miss! More details about the performances coming in the following weeks!"