THE NEAL MORSE BAND Premiers "I Got To Run" Music Video; New Album Out Now

The Neal Morse Band - Neal Morse (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Mike Portnoy (drums, vocals), Randy George (bass), Bill Hubauer (keyboards, vocals), Eric Gillette (guitars, vocals) - are taking fans on The Great Adventure with their latest double concept album, out today on Radiant Records via Metal Blade Worldwide. A video for the song "I Got To Run" can be seen below:

The Great Adventure is available in three formats: a two CD package, two CD/DVD Special Edition featuring behind-the-scenes video clips of the making of the album, and three vinyl LPs. Orders now at Radiant Records’ website.

The Great Adventure tracklisting:

Act I:

Chapter 1

"Overture"

"The Dream Isn’t Over"

Chapter 2

"Welcome To The World"

"A Momentary Change"

"Dark Melody"

"I Got To Run"

"To The River"

Chapter 3

"The Great Adventure"

"Venture In Black"

"Hey Ho Let’s Go"

"Beyond The Borders"

Act II:

Chapter 4

"Overture 2"

"Long Ago"

"The Dream Continues"

"Fighting With Destiny"

"Vanity Fair"

Chapter 5

"Welcome To The World 2"

"The Element Of Fear"

"Child Of Wonder"

"The Great Despair"

"Freedom Calling"

"A Love That Never Dies"

"Vanity Fair" lyric video:

“Welcome To The World 2” video:

"The Great Adventure" video:

"Welcome To The World" lyric video:

The Neal Morse Band will bring The Great Adventure to fans worldwide with a new round of headlining tour dates, which begin February 2nd in Nashville at City Winery. For ticket information and VIP ticket sales go to radiantrecords.com. Check them out at any of the following stops, with more shows to be added in the coming months.

Tour dates:

February

2 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

3 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz (Cruise To The Edge Pre-Cruise Party)

4 - Tampa, FL - Cruise To The Edge 2019 (through February 9)

10 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

11 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

12 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

13 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

15 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

17 - Westbury NY - The Space at Westbury

18 - Montréal, QC - Club Soda

19 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Sylvain Lelievre

21 - Toronto, ONT. - Opera House

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

23 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

24 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

26 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

March

1 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

2 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

5 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

6 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

7 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

8 - Whittier, CA - The Whittier Center Theatre

9 - Chandler, AZ - Bogle Theatre (Chandler Center For The Arts)

24 - London, United Kingdom Islington Assembly Hall

25 - Paris, France - The Alhambra

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

27 - Esch /Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal Esch Sur Alzette

29 - Koln, Germany - Kantine

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Viften

31 - Goteborg, Sweden - Stora Teatern

April

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Skandiascenen

3 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Halle d / Werk 2

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

7 - Brno, Czech Republic - SONO Music Club

9 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik

11 - Lyon, France - C.C.O.

12 - Trezzo sull'Adda MI, Italy - Live Club

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

The Neal Morse Band recently released this video, announcing Morsefest 2019. A message states: "Join us August 30th and 31st, 2019 for another epic event you don't want to miss! More details about the performances coming in the following weeks!"