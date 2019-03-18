THE NEW BLACK Announces Germany Shows With WHO BROUGHT THE DOG As Support
March 18, 2019, 38 minutes ago
German rockers The New Black have checked in with the following update:
"Time to play! While we’re getting back into the groove, we added a couple of shows in some favourite hotspots. Yes, the machine is rolling again. This will be fun: Just us, full-on TNB, long set, no bullshit and some deep tracks on the setlist. Fabs’ side band Who Brought The Dog will join us on these dates (*)."
March
30 - Würzburg, Germany - B-Hof
May
17 - Bernkastel-Kues, Germany - Tonstation*
18 - Wiesloch, Germany - R’n’P
31 - Wetzlar, Germany - Franzis*
June 1 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher*