THE NEW BLACK Announces Germany Shows With WHO BROUGHT THE DOG As Support

German rockers The New Black have checked in with the following update:

"Time to play! While we’re getting back into the groove, we added a couple of shows in some favourite hotspots. Yes, the machine is rolling again. This will be fun: Just us, full-on TNB, long set, no bullshit and some deep tracks on the setlist. Fabs’ side band Who Brought The Dog will join us on these dates (*)."

March

30 - Würzburg, Germany - B-Hof

May

17 - Bernkastel-Kues, Germany - Tonstation*

18 - Wiesloch, Germany - R’n’P

31 - Wetzlar, Germany - Franzis*

June 1 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Pitcher*