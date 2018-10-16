THE NEW BLACK Guitarist FABIAN SCHWARZ To Join FINAL BREATH For Upcoming Live Shows

German bashers Final Breath have checked in with the following update:

"Great news! We are pround to announce for our upcoming shows a new live guitarist. His name is Fabian 'Fabs' Schwarz (also The New Black, Wild Zombie Blast Guide, Who Brought The Dog). We know Fabs already for a very long time, he is a great and very skilled guitar player and we are happy now to share the stage with him finally!"

Upcoming shows so far:

October

20 - Stadthalle - Lohr, Germany

27 - 7er Club - Mannheim, Germany

For more information check out the official Final Breath Facebook page here.

Germany's Wild Zombie Blast Guide, featuring guitarist Fabian Schwarz have checked in with the following update:

"Long time, no see, huh? Guess what.... we start writing new songs right now. And we will go back to the primitive. See ya soon."

WZBG have released three albums: Wild Zombie Blast Guide (2013), Salute The Commander (2014, and Back From The Dead (2016). Purchase the albums via Amazon.de here or go to the band's official website here.