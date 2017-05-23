THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Chose Bands In AOR Battle; Video Streaming

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra, featuring members of metal frontrunners Soilwork and Arch Enemy, released their third studio album, Amber Galactic, on May 19th via Nuclear Blast. In a new video, members of the band are asked to chose between Foreigner and Toto, Michael Schenker Group and UFO, Rainbow and Whitesnake, Def Leppard and Van Halen. Watch below:

The standard cover for the new album can be seen below:

Amber Galactic is available as a limited edition digipak CD featuring an alternate cover art (see below), 2LP vinyl (black and violet sparkle) and as digital download and stream via all known platforms. Order the new album here.

Amber Galactic tracklisting:

“Midnight Flyer”

“Star Of Rio”

“Gemini”

“Sad State Of Affairs”

“Jennie”

“Domino”

“Josephine”

“Space Whisperer”

“Something Mysterious”

“Saturn In Velvet”

“Just Another Night” (bonus track, limited edition digipak, vinyl)

“Fly Tonight (Never Rewind)” (bonus track, Japan only)

“Something Mysterious” video:

Track-by-track video:

“Domino”:

“Sad State Of Affairs”:

“Gemini” video:

“Midnight Flyer” lyric video:

The Night Flight Orchestra lineup:

Björn Strid - vocals

Sharlee D' Angelo - bass

David Andersson - guitars

Richard Larsson - keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Sebastian Forslund - guitars, percussion