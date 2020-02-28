THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Debut "Taurus" Music Video; Aeromantic Album Available Now

The Night Flight Orchestra have released their new album, Aeromantic, via Nuclear Blast. A music video for the track "Taurus" is available for streaming below.

Aeromantic was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album, Super Trouper. Order Aeromantic in various formats here.

Aeromantic tracklisting:

"Servants Of The Air"

"Divinyls"

"If Tonight Is Our Only Chance"

"This Boy's Last Summer"

"Curves"

"Transmissions"

"Aeromantic"

"Golden Swansdown"

"Taurus"

"Carmencita Seven"

"Sister Mercurial"

"Dead Of Winter"

"Taurus" video:

"Transmissions" video:

"Divinyls" video:

(Photo - Emelie Lager)