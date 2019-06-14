THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Featuring SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members Release New Single "Satellite"; Music Video Streaming

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra, have released their brand new single, "Satellite". Watch the official music video below.

Says the band: "Sometimes, no matter how many years or how many miles you have between yourself and the one you truly desire, love leaves a mark that can’t be erased. Your need is etched in your soul, in the actual muscle fibers that keeps your heart beating. And so, you become a satellite, forever stuck in orbit around the object of your affection, watching from afar, but never being able to fulfill your dreams.

"Anticipating yet another sinful Swedish summer, where none of your secrets can be hidden beneath the unyielding glare of the midnight sun, we wanted to give you something special; a soundtrack both to your daydreams and your shortcomings. This summer might change your life, and if it doesn’t, we might change it for you."

"Satellite" is the new single from The Night Flight Orchestra, a shot through the heart and we’re to blame. Recorded mostly in NSL studios, Skara, Sweden by the NFO and Thomas Plec Johansson, Mixed by Sebastian Bremen Forslund and mastered by Thomas Plec Johansson. Video directed by René U Valdes. The song includes guest features by a variety of musicians, such as Rachel Hall from british progressive rock icons Big Big Train.

The Night Flight Orchestra members:

Björn Strid - vocals

Sharlee D' Angelo - bass

David Andersson - guitar

Richard Larsson - beyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Sebastian Forslund - guitar, percussion, special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde - backing vocals

Anna Brygård - backing vocals

"Satellite" also features the following guest musicians:

Rachel Hall - violin

Daniel Fäldt - kaval

Rasmus Ehrnborn - percussion

Johan Coma Courten Svensson - percussion

The band had announced to have begun recording the successor of 2018's Sometimes The World Ain't Enough. The band is currently working on the as of yet untitled album at Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album Super Trouper.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to use such a musical piece of history for the recording of our new album. Jonas is highly influenced by Per Lindvall, the drummer in ABBA, who used this very kit, during the recording of ABBA’s masterpiece Super Trouper in 1979. The sound coming from this kit is still fantastic and it’s gonna give that extra flair to our sound. We’ve had two recording sessions so far in Nordic Sound Lab in Skara, Sweden and will have a 3rd final session in September. Then the new album is good to go. We are super excited about and can’t wait to share it.” - Björn Strid

Find the band's live itinerary here.