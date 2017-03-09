THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Featuring SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members Reveal New Album Title, Release Date

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra, featuring members of metal frontrunners Soilwork and Arch Enemy, have announced the title of their upcoming record. The band's third studio album will be entitled Amber Galactic and is scheduled to be released on May 19 via Nuclear Blast.

Commented singer Björn Strid: "Amber Galactic was made during late nights and way too early mornings, when sometimes, in the corner of your eye, you can catch a glimpse of another dimension, where all the women are heartbroken space commanders in evening gowns, the champagne is always free and the drugs won't hurt you. We wanted to create more than just a listening experience, instead we want it to be an alternative reality. We hope that after listening to Amber Galactic, you'll be wide-eyed, horny and slightly drunk."

Guitarist David Andersson adds: "Musicianship in itself is not interesting, neither are the technical aspects of creating music. The ideas and visions behind the music are the only things really worthy of in-depth discussions. We've all reached a point where we can all pretty much play and sing whatever we want. We didn't talk much about chord changes or amplifiers during the recording sessions. But we spent a lot of time discussing Kierkegaard's concept of anxiety, different vintages of sparkling wine, the psychoacoustic aspects of modulation, the innate superiority of women and why a pearl necklace always look better when whoever wears it has a bored expression on her face."

When asked about the direction of NFO within the realm of classic rock, Strid explains with a chuckle: "Most other classic rock bands sound like weed or LSD - we sound like cocaine."

Amber Galactic was recorded at Handsome Hard Studio in Lund, Sweden. The album follows The Night Flight Orchestra's two previous releases, 2012's Internal Affairs and 2015's Skyline Whispers.

Stay tuned for more coming soon in the world of The Night Flight Orchestra.

The Night Flight Orchestra lineup:

Björn Strid - vocals

Sharlee D' Angelo - bass

David Andersson - guitars

Richard Larsson - keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Sebastian Forslund - guitars, percussion

(Photos - Wayne Bregulla)