THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - Signature Swedish Honey Available

The Night Flight Orchestra out of Sweden, featuring members of Soilwork and Arch Enemy, have checked in with the following update:

"Let’s Fly, Honey... 100% Swedish Night Flight Orchestra honey is now available for all our aeromantics out there. 20 euros + postage. Contact olof@skrikhult.se for orders. Limited seats available so get yours before this flight gets sold out. Design by Giorgia Carteri Music & Artworks."

In late September, The Night Flight Orchestra released a late summer anthem to extend the ease and joy of that season. Check out the latest masterpiece of Sweden's classic rock first class and watch the video for "Impossibile" below.

The band states: "Some bands might get depressed when the summer ends and the darkness is coming closer. But not The Night Flight Orchestra. Instead, they choose to celebrate the summers that were, the summers that might never come again, but will always be with you, like a tiny sprinkle of champagne to thaw your frost-bitten heart. 'Impossibile' is a song for all the hopeless romantics who are hanging on by a thread to the memories of their vivid summer escapades, hoping that it will help them survive the approaching winter.

We thank Bonnie Jean for some amazing dancing on the beaches of Caliifornia. Sebastian Forslund put several impressions together and created a wonderful video out of it.

The B-side is a cover of 'Reach Out' by Cheap Trick, and everything except the lead vocals and drums were recorded on tour, on tour buses and backstage rooms throughout Europe, before we had to head home because the the borders were starting to close down. But this is our love letter to you, from The Night Flight Orchestra, hoping that you’ll be with us through the rough winter months coming up."

The Night Flight Orchestra recently released a video for "Golden Swansdown", a track from their new album, Aeromantic, out now via Nuclear Blast. The video features dancer extraordinaire Ella Snellman. A remarkable fact about her performance: The dance was filmed in one take!

Guitarist David Andersson states: "'Golden Swansdown' is a classic power ballad based around the themes of impossible attraction and the difficulties that arise when you let your heart rule your mind. The video was filmed in the pre-apocalyptic late summer of 2019 by René U. Valdes. This might be the last shot of Earth as we knew it. Featuring Rachel Hall on violin and John Lönnmyr on keyboards. Words and music by David Andersson."

Aeromantic was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album, Super Trouper. Order the album in various formats here.

Aeromantic tracklisting:

"Servants Of The Air"

"Divinyls"

"If Tonight Is Our Only Chance"

"This Boy's Last Summer"

"Curves"

"Transmissions"

"Aeromantic"

"Golden Swansdown"

"Taurus"

"Carmencita Seven"

"Sister Mercurial"

"Dead Of Winter"

"Taurus" video:

"Transmissions" video:

"Divinyls" video:

(Photo - Harald Nilsson)