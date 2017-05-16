THE NIGHTS Featuring TONY MILLS BAND Singer SAMI HYDE Perform Acoustic Version Of “Welcome To The Show”; Video

Finnish AOR hopefuls The Nights have released this new video, featuring an acoustic performance of the debut single, “Welcome To The Show”, lifted from the band’s self-titled debut album, due for release in August.

The Nights is a new band formed in the summer of 2015 by Sami Hyde (vocals) and Ilkka Wirtanen (guitar). Both Sami and Ilkka have successful careers in music, in Finland and abroad.

Sami has been a singer for many acts and projects, including the Tony Mills Band in 2008 which also included Geoff Nichols (Black Sabbath) on keyboards and Neil Hibbs (Shy) on guitar. He has also written songs for many artists, including The Magnificent ("If It Takes All Night", "Lost", and "Drive").

Ilkka Wirtanen is best known for his work as a producer with international acts like glam metal band Reckless Love, for whom he has produced four albums and co-written many of their popular songs, including "Hot" and "Night On Fire". He has also produced several other rock bands (Baton Rogue Morgue, Hellcity Punks) and worked as a mixer for international acts (S.E.X. Department).

The Nights was formed because Sami and Ilkka felt a common need to write songs that, “make you feel good and also give tribute to our everlasting heroes in music, for example TNT and Yngwie Malmsteen.” Frontiers interest was piqued by their songs featuring a superb mixture of classic pop melodies and modern melodic rock/metal production and the band was signed.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Show”

“Nothing But Love”

“Juliette”

“I Will Never Stop Loving You”

“In A Blink Of An Eye”

“Hold On”

“Elegy (You Should Be Here)”

“Take Me To Heaven”

“You Belong To Me Tonight”

“I Wanna Be Your Superhero”

“We Can Rule The World Tonight”

“Welcome To The Show”: