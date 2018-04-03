THE NIGHTS Featuring TONY MILLS BAND Singer SAMI HYDE Premier Official Music Video For "In A Blink Of An Eye"

Finland's The Nights have released a video for "In A Blink Of An Eye", a track from their self-titled debut album, released last August. The clip is available for streaming below.

The Nights is a dynamic duo formed by two well known members of the melodic rock scene in Finland. Ilkka Wirtanen handles guitars, production, and songwriting and Sami Hyde is on vocals and handles songwriting duties too. The lineup is completed by Jan-Erik Iivari on drums and percussion and Harri Kokkonen on electric, acoustic and fretless bass.

Tracklisting:

“Welcome To The Show”

“Nothing But Love”

“Juliette”

“I Will Never Stop Loving You”

“In A Blink Of An Eye”

“Hold On”

“Elegy (You Should Be Here)”

“Take Me To Heaven”

“You Belong To Me Tonight”

“I Wanna Be Your Superhero”

“We Can Rule The World Tonight”

“In A Blink Of An Eye" video:

“Juliette” video:

(Photo - Iris Haubold 2017)