THE OBSESSED - Behind The Scenes Of Debut Album Reissue, Part 2; Video

Originally released in 1990 and out-of-print for almost two decades, the now legendary debut album from doom godfathers The Obsessed once again sees the light of day in multiple deluxe formats.

The Obsessed's self-titled reissue is out now on 2CD, LP, 2LP, and digital formats via Relapse Records. Physical bundles and digital orders are available via Relapse Records here and streaming services at this location.

Part 2 of a behind the scenes video series has been released. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Now completely remastered with previously unreleased bonus tracks, including the highly sought-after Concrete Cancer demo, expanded artwork, never-before-seen photos, and extended liner notes from frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich, this is the definitive edition of The Obsessed's self-titled debut, a true piece of doom history!

Weinrich comments: "This record defines the passion, the pureness, and vibrancy of youth, and the fierce love, loyalty, and dedication to this music. I am happy and proud it lives once again! Thanks to all who believe!”

Tracklisting:

“Tombstone Highway”

“The Way She Fly”

“Forever Midnight”

“Ground Out”

“Fear Child”

“Freedom”

“Red Disaster”

“Inner Turmoil”

“River Of Soul”

“Concrete Cancer” (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

“Feelingz” (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

“Mental Kingdom” (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

“Hiding Masque” (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

“Ground Out – Feelingz” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Concrete Cancer” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“No Blame” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Mental Kingdom” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Tombstone Highway” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Iron And Stone” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Rivers Of Soul” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Sittin On A Grave” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Freedom” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Indestroy - Kill Ugly Naked” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

Concrete Cancer Demo:

“Concrete Cancer”

“Feelingz”

“Mental Kingdom”

“Hiding Masque”

Album stream:

The Obsessed join Clutch and Devin Townsend Project for a final run of shows to close out the year. The month-long journey is underway and will draw to a close December 31st in Columbus, Ohio with additional The Obsessed only shows scattered throughout the tour. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

November

30 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC *

December

1 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

2 - Revolution - St. Petersburg, FL

3 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL

4 - Will's Pub - Orlando, FL

5 - Backyard Stage @ St. Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL

6 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

7 - Tavern - Hattiesburg, MS *

8 - Varsity Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

9 - The Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

10 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

12 - Gillioz Theater - Springfield, MO

13 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE

14 - Livewire Lounge - Chicago, IL

15 - Limelight Eventplex - Peoria, IL

16 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

18 - Golden Pony - Harrisonburg, VA *

20 - Middle East - Boston, MA *

21 - Geno's - Portland, ME *

22 - Photo City Improv - Rochester, NY *

23 - Black Cat - Washington, DC *

27 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY

28 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

29 - The National - Richmond, VA

30 - The International - Knoxville, TN

31 - Express Live - Columbus, OH

* The Obsessed only