THE OBSESSED Kicks Off Tour With CLUTCH And DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Tonight; Additional Shows Confirmed

Doom rock icons The Obsessed will join Clutch and Devin Townsend Project for a final run of shows to close out the year. The month-long journey begins tonight, November 29th, in Greensboro, North Carolina and will draw to a close December 31st in Columbus, Ohio with additional The Obsessed only shows scattered throughout the tour. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

November

29 - Cone Denim Entertainment - Greensboro, NC

30 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC *

December

1 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

2 - Revolution - St. Petersburg, FL

3 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL

4 - Will's Pub - Orlando, FL

5 - Backyard Stage @ St. Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL

6 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

7 - Tavern - Hattiesburg, MS *

8 - Varsity Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

9 - The Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

10 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

12 - Gillioz Theater - Springfield, MO

13 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE

14 - Livewire Lounge - Chicago, IL

15 - Limelight Eventplex - Peoria, IL

16 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

18 - Golden Pony - Harrisonburg, VA *

20 - Middle East - Boston, MA *

21 - Geno's - Portland, ME *

22 - Photo City Improv - Rochester, NY *

23 - Black Cat - Washington, DC *

27 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY

28 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

29 - The National - Richmond, VA

30 - The International - Knoxville, TN

31 - Express Live - Columbus, OH

* The Obsessed only