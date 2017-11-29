THE OBSESSED Kicks Off Tour With CLUTCH And DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Tonight; Additional Shows Confirmed
November 29, 2017, an hour ago
Doom rock icons The Obsessed will join Clutch and Devin Townsend Project for a final run of shows to close out the year. The month-long journey begins tonight, November 29th, in Greensboro, North Carolina and will draw to a close December 31st in Columbus, Ohio with additional The Obsessed only shows scattered throughout the tour. See all confirmed dates below.
Tour dates:
November
29 - Cone Denim Entertainment - Greensboro, NC
30 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC *
December
1 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC
2 - Revolution - St. Petersburg, FL
3 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 - Will's Pub - Orlando, FL
5 - Backyard Stage @ St. Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL
6 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL
7 - Tavern - Hattiesburg, MS *
8 - Varsity Theater - Baton Rouge, LA
9 - The Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX
10 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
12 - Gillioz Theater - Springfield, MO
13 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE
14 - Livewire Lounge - Chicago, IL
15 - Limelight Eventplex - Peoria, IL
16 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN
18 - Golden Pony - Harrisonburg, VA *
20 - Middle East - Boston, MA *
21 - Geno's - Portland, ME *
22 - Photo City Improv - Rochester, NY *
23 - Black Cat - Washington, DC *
27 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY
28 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
29 - The National - Richmond, VA
30 - The International - Knoxville, TN
31 - Express Live - Columbus, OH
* The Obsessed only