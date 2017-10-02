THE OBSESSED Shares "The Way She Fly" Acoustic Video; US Headlining Tour Underway

Doom rock legends The Obsessed have shared an acoustic performance of "The Way She Fly" recorded live at the Gibson Guitar Recording Studio in New York City. The song is taken from the band's self-titled, debut album, set for reissue via Relapse Records and available for pre-order below.

Says guitarist Scott "Wino" Weinrich, "The re-release of The Obsessed through Relapse was celebrated in the luxurious Gibson NYC facility with an opportunity for Brian and I to do a couple songs 'wooden'... or acoustic. 'The Way She Fly' seemed to feel right. A gorgeous Gibson John Lennon mahogany acoustic guitar, Bri-dog grooving the cajon, and the warm natural room sound, was perfect. We hope you enjoy it."

Listen to the remastered, studio version of "The Way She Fly":

The Obsessed's self-titled reissue is due out November 17th on 2xCD, LP, 2xLP, and digital formats via Relapse Records. Physical bundles and digital preorders are available via Relapse Records here and streaming services at this location.

Originally released in 1990 and out-of-print for almost two decades, the now legendary debut album from The Obsessed comes completely remastered with previously unreleased bonus tracks, including the highly sought-after, previously unreleased four-track Concrete Cancer demo, expanded artwork, never-before-seen photos, and extended liner notes from frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich. This is the definitive edition of The Obsessed's self-titled debut, a true piece of doom history.

The deluxe 2xCD version of the record includes a bonus disc containing Concrete Cancer demo from 1984 and a full live set from 1985 in Washington, D.C. The Concrete Cancer demo will also be available separately as a limited edition LP.

The Obsessed is currently in the midst of their fall headlining which kicked off on September 27th in Asheville, North Carolina and will conclude on October 27th in Baltimore, Maryland. Direct support will be provided by Cobalt and Iron Tongue on select dates. Additionally, the band will join Clutch and Devin Townsend Project for a winter run of shows to close out the year. See all confirmed dates below.

The Obsessed [remaining dates]:

October

2 - Lost Well - Austin, TX ^

3 - Lolas - Ft. Worth, TX ^

5 - Beauty Bar - Las Vegas, NV

7 - Cal Jam - San Bernardino, CA

8 - Elbo Room - San Francisco, CA *

9 - Old Nicks - Eugene, OR *

10 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

12 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA *

13 - The Pin - Spokane, WA *

16 - 7th St. Entry - Minneapolis, MN *

17 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI *

18 - Barauerhaus - Lombard, IL *

19 - Woodward Theater - Cincinnati, OH *

20 - Trixies - Louisville, KY *

21 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA *

24 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY *

25 - The Cafe at Parlor - Newport, RI *

26 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA *

27 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD *

^ w/ Iron Tongue

* w/ Cobalt

The Obsessed with Clutch, Devin Townsend Project:

November

29 - Cone Denim Entertainment - Greensboro, NC

December

1 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

2 - Revolution - St. Petersburg, FL

3 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL

5 - Backyard Stage @ St. Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL

6 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

8 - Varsity Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

9 - The Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

10 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

12 - Gillioz Theater - Springfield, MO

13 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE

15 - Limelight Eventplex - Peoria, IL

16 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

27 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY

28 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

29 - The National - Richmond, VA

30 - The International - Knoxville, TN

31 - Express Live - Columbus, OH

