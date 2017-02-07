THE OBSESSED To Release Sacred Album In April; “Razor Wire” Track Streaming

Maryland doom legends, The Obsessed, will unleash Sacred, the band's first studio album in over 20 years, this April via Relapse Records. The band's new song, "Razor Wire”, is available for streaming below.

Guitarist Scott "Wino" Weinrich comments on the new album: "I can honestly say, I think this is the best sounding recording of my career, and I am excited to release it on Relapse. This song “Razor Wire”, I have been carrying around the title concept and main riff in my pocket for a couple years. The full song was born after applying real life experiences, with a little wishful thinking! Fuck control."

April 7th will see the worldwide release of Sacred via Relapse Records on CD, LP, deluxe double LP, and digital formats. Physical pre-orders and bundles are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp at this location. The deluxe 2xLP bundle includes an enamel logo pin, signed art print, and two bonus tracks.

With renewed energy and purpose, The Obsessed sounds heavier and more relevant than ever before. On Sacred, the band doubles down on enormous, heaving riffs and pummeling low-end across twelve tracks of eternal doom. Rounded out by Wino's lyrical honesty and iconic throaty vocals, Sacred is an album that further pushes The Obsessed into the annals of heavy metal history, well worth the two-plus decade wait. The band will perform once again as a three-piece featuring Wino, Reid Raley, and Brian Costantino.

Sacred tracklisting:

“Sodden Jackal”

“Punk Crusher”

“Sacred”

“Haywire”

“Perseverance Of Futility”

“It's Only Money”

“Cold Blood”

“Stranger Things”

“Razor Wire”

“My Daughter My Son”

“Be The Night”

“Interlude”

“On So Long” (Bonus)

“Crossroader Blues” (Bonus)

“Razor Wire”:

Additionally, The Obsessed will perform at this year's Berserker Fest IV in Detroit, Michigan the weekend of April 14th - 15th. Stay tuned for further tour announcements in the future.

(Photo - Susie Costantino)