THE OLD DEAD TREE Reveal New EP / DVD Details; "The End... Again" Lyric Video Streaming

French dark metal outfit, The Old Dead Tree, have revealed the details for their forthcoming studio album, The End, which will be released on December 6.

This final chapter, containing five never released tracks, was already written in 1999, a few days before the tragic loss of drummer Frédéric Guillemot. With this record, the band is closing their career with one last tribute to their long-lost friend. The EP includes a bonus DVD containing an extensive documentary on the band's career.

In addition to the announcement, The Old Dead Tree has premiered the first single from the record, "The End... Again". A lyric video for the song can be found below. Vocalist/Guitarist Manuel Munoz comments on the track: "We're proud and happy to share these new songs with you. As you know, beautiful things take time..."

The End EP tracklisting:

"Sorry"

"Someone Should Know (The Truth)"

"Kids"

"Raise"

"The End... Again"

(Photo - Florent Wallon)