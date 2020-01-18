THE ORDER OF CHAOS Featuring INTO ETERNITY Vocalist AMANDA KIERNAN Release New "Breakpoint" Single / Lyric Video

Canada's The Order Of Chaos - featuring Into Eternity vocalist Amanda Kiernan - have checked in with the following update:

"We are proud to present our new single, "Breakpoint', from our new upcoming album entitled Maniacal. This is our first release in over two years since the release of our Night Terror EP, and our first full length album release in over four years since Apocalypse Moon. This album is our most mature, cohesive and dynamic song writing effort to date, and it represents end of an era for The Order Of Chaos, as founding member and primary songwriter John Simon Fallon has sadly decided to step away from the group upon release of this album.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding its release, we are incredibly excited to share this album with everyone who has supported us through the past 15 years as well as to all our maniacal heavy metal fans across the globe.

The single is available for purchase via Bandcamp and we have limited copies of the new album available for purchase. Message us if you are interested."

Maniacal tracklist:

"Breakpoint"

"Maniacal"

"Believe In The Demon"

"Silver Lining"

"Dangerous Games"

"Twist Of Fate"

"The Eve Of Destruction"

"Ride The Low"

"Storms On Horizon"

"The Downfall Of Belief"

The Order Of Chaos:

John Simon Fallon - Guitars

Amanda Kiernan - Vocals

Jonathan Webster - Drums

John Saturley - Guitars

Slava Fedossenko - Bass

Photo by Barrett Klesko (FadeBack Studios United)