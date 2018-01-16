THE OSIRIS CLUB To Release The Wine-Dark Sea Album In February; Audio Teaser Streaming

London, UK-based psychedelic progressive rock band, The Osiris Club, will release their second album,The Wine-Dark Sea, on February 23rd via Indie Recordings. An album teaser can be found below. Pre-order the album here.

With this album, the band follows on from their 2014 Indie Recordings debut ‘The Blazing World’ by encompassing the worlds of progressive rock, metal and post-punk. Inspired equally by comic books and horror fiction, the nine tracks that comprise the album are a darkly psychedelic journey into sound.

Tracklisting:

"Wormwood Grange"

"Island Of Stone"

"The Hopeless Distance"

"Mausoleum"

"The Signal"

"Ringing The Changes"

"With The Giants"

"Citadel Of The Fly"

"A Winters Night On Sentinal Hill"

Teaser:

Earlier this month the band announced live dates in the UK. They will present The Wine-Dark Sea live, as well as songs from their debut album, Blazing World.

March

9 - Cube Cinema - Bristol, UK

12 - Servant Jazz Quarters - London, UK

The show in Cube Cinema, Bristol will also host special guests Run Logan Run and Asteroid Deluxe, while the band will have the pleasure to have Alexander Tucker as their special guest at Servant Jazz Quarters in London.