THE PETE FLESH DEATHTRIP Release Lyric Video For “The True Salvation” Featuring MERCILESS Singer ROGGA PETERSSON
July 4, 2017, 7 minutes ago
Sweden’s The Pete Flesh Deathtrip have released a lyric video for “The True Salvation”, featured on the band’s new 2-track digital single, which features two different guest singers. The new clip can be found below.
"The True Salvation" features Rogga Petersson from the Swedish thrash/death metal band, Merciless (also singer in 100 Years). "White Faced Devil" features Mr. Dim from Swedish acts like Harm’s Way and Trash Amigos, also the solo project A Nation On Fire. Once again, Henrik Borg (100 Years) is behind the drums.
The single was released back in February via Critical Mass as a digital download from the label webshop and Bandcamp page.
Recording lineup for Through Dungeons: Chapter 1:
"The True Salvation"
Rogga Petersson - vocals/lyrics
Pete Flesh - guitars/bass/music
Henrik Borg - drums
"White Faced Devil"
Mr. Dim - vocals/lyrics
Pete Flesh - guitars/bass/layers/music/lyrics
Henrik Borg - drums/layers
All material was recorded in Studio Lyhört. Mixed & mastered by Henrik Borg.