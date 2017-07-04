THE PETE FLESH DEATHTRIP Release Lyric Video For “The True Salvation” Featuring MERCILESS Singer ROGGA PETERSSON

Sweden’s The Pete Flesh Deathtrip have released a lyric video for “The True Salvation”, featured on the band’s new 2-track digital single, which features two different guest singers. The new clip can be found below.

"The True Salvation" features Rogga Petersson from the Swedish thrash/death metal band, Merciless (also singer in 100 Years). "White Faced Devil" features Mr. Dim from Swedish acts like Harm’s Way and Trash Amigos, also the solo project A Nation On Fire. Once again, Henrik Borg (100 Years) is behind the drums.

The single was released back in February via Critical Mass as a digital download from the label webshop and Bandcamp page.

Recording lineup for Through Dungeons: Chapter 1:

"The True Salvation"

Rogga Petersson - vocals/lyrics

Pete Flesh - guitars/bass/music

Henrik Borg - drums

"White Faced Devil"

Mr. Dim - vocals/lyrics

Pete Flesh - guitars/bass/layers/music/lyrics

Henrik Borg - drums/layers

All material was recorded in Studio Lyhört. Mixed & mastered by Henrik Borg.