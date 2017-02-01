THE PETE FLESH DEATHTRIP To Release 2-Track Digital Single This Month; Details Revealed

After their second full-length album Svartnad from last year, Sweden’s The Pete Flesh Deathtrip are back with a new 2-track digital single release with two different guest singers.

"The True Salvation" features Rogga Petersson from the Swedish thrash/death metal band, Merciless (also singer in 100 Years). "White Faced Devil" features Mr. Dim from Swedish acts like Harm’s Way and Trash Amigos, also the solo project A Nation On Fire. Once again, Henrik Borg (100 Years) is behind the drums.

On Friday, February 10th, the single will see a worldwide release via Critical Mass as a digital download from the label webshop and Bandcamp page, as well as streaming through all major actors like Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Deezer etc. A vinyl release will be announced on a later date.

Recording lineup for Through Dungeons: Chapter 1:



"The True Salvation"

Rogga Petersson - vocals/lyrics.

Pete Flesh - guitars/bass/music.

Henrik Borg - drums.



"White Faced Devil"

Mr. Dim - vocals/lyrics.

Pete Flesh - guitars/bass/layers/music/lyrics.

Henrik Borg - drums/layers.



All material was recorded in Studio Lyhört. Mixed & mastered by Henrik Borg.