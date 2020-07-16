THE PINEAPPLE THIEF Launch Music Video For New Single "Break It All"

The Pineapple Thief have shared their new single, "Break It All", the latest track to be taken from their upcoming album Versions Of The Truth, out on September 4 via Kscope.

“One of the darker, more sinister tracks from the album, 'Break it All' attempts to make sense of narcissistic destruction and the fallout”, explains frontman Bruce Soord. “I remember this song developed really quickly, with Gavin (Harrison) firing back new ideas that sent me off in all kinds of directions. We seem to have developed our shared musical understanding even further with this album. Sometimes I listen back and wonder where on earth it all came from.”

The track arrives alongside a video directed by George Laycock (Produced by Blacktide Phonic/Visual), which sees the band trapped in a maze designed by Adrian Fisher with shots of the band interspersed with surreal patterns emerging from the darkness.

Bruce explains, “George wanted to shoot in the maze at night, which would have been simple had it not been the week after the summer solstice! So we had to wait until about 11pm before it was dark enough to shoot. We were really lucky to be able to use Adrian Fisher's maze in his garden. Adrian is 'the world's leading maze designer' and a lovely guy to boot. He was more than happy to see me and the crew running around it in the dead of night. The maze ties in perfectly with the album artwork and the overall concept. We also got to shoot the whole band (socially distanced of course!). It was really nice to do something together after so long apart."

Throughout the album, The Pineapple Thief explore vast swathes of sonic territory, with minimalist passages building to explosive crescendos and instrumentals which blend disparate elements into flowing expressionism to create an immersive dichotomy.

It’s an album that holds up a mirror to the chaos and conflict of 21st-century life and tries to make sense of the distorted reflections that gaze back at it. A blurring between the real and the perceived, between meaning and intent. The title says it all: this is the soundtrack for a post-truth world.

“When you have conflict, the truth gets bent and kicked around, the facts get changed,” says Soord. “That’s why people argue or get divorced or fight - because nobody can agree on what the truth is. That idea of different versions of the truth especially applies to the world we’re living in right now. All these things are happening where nobody has any idea of what the real truth of anything is because everything is so distorted.”

The darkly anthemic title track opens the album and sows the seeds for what follows. Alluding to broken friendships and how the truth becomes the first casualty even in the most personal conflicts, it finds Soord approaching the subject from two opposite yet connected perspectives.

That very personal undercurrent flows beneath the entire album. The haunting and nocturnal "Driving Like Maniacs" paints a vivid picture of a friendship always destined to crash and burn, while the seven-and-a-half minute "Our Mire" finds Soord addressing the consequences that come in the wake of a broken relationship.

The themes of the album - ever-changing perspectives and malleable truths - are reflected in its artwork. An etching by the late German artist Michael Schoenholtz, it features a series of kinetic, abstract shapes that seem to reveal a different image to whoever looks at it. Gavin Harrison came across the etching just as the band were finishing Versions Of The Truth, and showed it to his bandmates.

“That particular etching just seemed to resonate with me,” says Harrison. “Within five minutes we had all chosen the same image. It was the fastest selection process of a band that I’ve ever witnessed. As is often the case with modern contemporary art, different people find different meaning within it. Personally I see it as an intriguing maze that depicts the mental process of creativity. It never has straight lines.”

Produced by the four members of the band - vocalist Bruce Soord, keyboardist Steve Kitch, bassist Jon Sykes and drummer Gavin Harrison - Versions Of The Truth marries a stellar musical breadth to a spectrum of emotions that run from anger and confusion to sadness and regret and even glimmers of hope. In places, the album is starkly autobiographical. In others, it confronts the chaos of modern life head-on.

What has emerged stands as The Pineapple Thief’s finest album yet. It takes the creative and commercial triumphs of their last two albums, 2016’s breakthrough Your Wilderness and its follow-up Dissolution and magnifies them. Musically bold and lyrically thought-provoking, this is the sound of a band determined to push themselves forward.

Versions Of The Truth will be released on CD, LP, digitally, Blu-Ray disc with bonus track and is now available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Versions Of The Truth"

"Break It All"

"Demons"

"Driving Like Maniacs"

"Leave Me Be"

"Too Many Voices"

"Our Mire"

"Out Of Line"

"Stop Making Sense"

"The Game"

"Demons" video:

(Photo - Diana Seifert)